Andrea Belotti, Torino striker, tells the Gazzetta dello Sport, about his Palermo experience with Gattuso, current Milan coach, and this time in the Azzurri shirt.



"The first coach at Palermo? Gattuso. But I didn't live a lot because I came at the end of the market and so I hadn't made the withdrawal. Then I went to the National team for two weeks. When I arrived, the championship had already started, and I had four weeks with him. He was exonerated after Bari-Palermo and in that game, he made me start. But for me, it was an emotion because, being a fan of Milan as a child, having a Rossoneri player as coach, for whom I had cheered, was something magical. Then Iachini arrived and we started winning ".

"My idol has always been Shevchenko. Not only for the type of player, that was extraordinary to me, but I have always admired him because he was a boy who never talked about himself outside of football, a hard worker, a professional, he showed everything in the field and that's it. It's something that struck me. And I tried to reply. Work, rather than say. "

"In the first year I saw that it had exaggerated technical qualities. But it had not yet succeeded in exploding. He was also quite light, physically. He always suffered a little contact. The year afterwards, an incredible change. I was impressed when I saw it because, apart from always scoring goals, he played a crazy kick. Despite being small, he had become more robust, so even physically he held a blow, that is, he could stand up. "

"Playing for the national team is a dream for everyone. I don't deny that for me it's always an incredible emotion. When I wear the blue shirt I live as an honor representing my nation. It's difficult to explain, it's a unique emotion. This is why I hope to return and work to make this happen ".

" Let's say that there were so many things going wrong. The match in Sweden was strange. A Darmian post, then a goal on rebound, we lose 1-0. We were angry because some Swedish had also provoked. This thing took away our serenity. When that game was over, we all thought that surely we would make up in Milan. When you find yourself without serenity and conviction, things never work out for you - I remember an action in which perhaps a penalty was not blown on Parolo after a few minutes, which seemed a sign that things were going wrong and had increased the insecurity. After? Ugly. All crying. It was a general failure and there was so much anger, disappointment. "

"I imagine it here because I have been very well in Turin for four years. I am in a big square, in a big club, with fantastic companions. And I have always thought that Turin is a beautiful city. If I have to say a place where I imagine my future I will definitely say Turin ".