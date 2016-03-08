Torino, Ansaldi: 'It will be like a final against AC Milan, the standings...'
21 April at 21:00Cristian Ansaldi, fullback of Torino, responsible of the winner scored against Genoa yesterday, spoke to the media ahead of next weekend's clash with Milan.
Torino are currently just three points behind Milan, meaning they could pass the Rossoneri with a win next weekend, as they would then have the head-to-head advantage. Therefore, the game will be crucial for both sides, as Ansaldi highlighted.
"The standings allow us to dream of what we want. We don't think about the Champions League, but we have an obligation to try. Against Milan it will be another final, in which we hope to bring home the three points to continue dreaming," he stated.
It certainly will be a tough game for Milan, who have struggled as of late despite their win against Lazio. In addition to this, it's never easy to play on Torino's home turf.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments