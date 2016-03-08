Torino, appeal lodged after disqualification to Mazzarri and Frustalupi
02 October at 10:00Torino have decided to appeal against the disqualification to coach Walter Mazzarri and his assistant Nicolò Frustalupi, according to Calciomercato.com.
The duo were sent off by the referee due to their anger towards the referee near the end of the game against Parma on Monday, with both furious towards the decisions that they felt had gone against them.
The Granata were initially behind, before two goals in the first half put them 2-1 ahead of Parma. However, a late goal in the first half by Andreas Cornelius tied things up before the half time whistle. The Turin club then conceded in the 88th minute after a shot from Roberto Inglese hit the net, leaving both Mazzarri and Frustalupi furious.
Torino President Urbano Cairo has lodged the complaint against the League, hoping that both managers will be unbanned in time for the club’s upcoming match against Napoli on the weekend. Should the appeal fail, Technical coach Roberto Miggiano will be on the sidelines leading the team.
Apollo Heyes
