Torino: Belotti apologise to fans

Torino striker and captain Andrea Belotti spoke to DAZN after his team’s defeat at home against Napoli and issued an apology to the club’s most faithful fans.



“As a captain I apologize to all the fans. Those who came to the stadium expected a different performance. We are very sorry, today was a bad test and we were outclassed by Napoli in every respect,” Belotti said.



“The attitude during the match was totally wrong. We were not very aggressive and did not do anything from what we did in training.



“Napoli is a great team and today they certainly showed it. But the result is also a result of our demerits. From tomorrow we will start working immediately in view of the match against Atalanta,” the Italian concluded.



Torino currently sit 13th in the Serie A table, collecting just 5 points from 5 matches for one win and two draws.

