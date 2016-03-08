Torino, Belotti's new contract includes €100 million release clause
12 November at 22:30Torino striker Andrea Belotti will sign a new contract with the Granata which will offer him higher wages and will include a release clause of €100 million, valid only for foreign offers, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
Belotti, who has been with Torino since 2015, has had an explosive start to the season, impressing many despite the lacklustre performances of Walter Mazzarri’s squad so far this season. He has scored 13 goals in 18 games for the Turin based side so far this season, impressing Italy coach Roberto Mancini enough to call him up for the Azzurri’s last six Euro 2020 qualifiers.
He has scored a goal every 122 minutes for Torino, impressive considering their slow start to the season. The club currently sit 11th in the league after 12 games, only finding four wins against sides including Brescia and Milan.
Belotti has seemingly returned to the level he reached in the 2016/17 season with the Granata, the report adds, where he scored 28 goals in 38 games.
Apollo Heyes
