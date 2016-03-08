Torino block sale of Arsenal, Lazio and Everton target

29 June at 10:15
Armando Izzo was one of the strongest defenders in Serie A last season. The Neapolitan defender, who currently plays for Torino, helped the Turin side qualify for the UEFA Europa League; even if that is only the case because AC Milan have been excluded from the upcoming competition. 

Izzo, deservedly therefore, has become a target of some top clubs; Lazio, Arsenal and Everton all reportedly interested in signing the Italian centre-back. However, Torino president Urbano Cairo has been reportedly reluctant to sell and insistent that it would take a huge offer to be persuaded otherwise.

Now, Torino are preparing to completely block any move away for the Italian; the Turin-based club ready to offer him a new contract in the hopes of keeping him at the club.

Lazio, meanwhile, have turned their attention to Copenhagen defender Denis Vavro, who is also a target of both Atalanta and Roma. However, the Biancocelesti appear to be leading the race for his signature.

However, Arsenal and Everton may be forced to look elsewhere for their defensive signings, as the dream of Izzo appears to be more and more unrealistic and ambitious with each passing day. Although, it would be naive to rule out the financial pulling power of the Premier League and the defender could still yet leave the club this summer.

