Torino, Bonifazi to sign a new contract: the details
11 September at 11:30Kevin Bonifazi is close to signing a new contract with Torino, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old Italian defender was linked to both Fiorentina and Lazio this summer, although a move away from Turin never materialised for the defender.
A product of Torino’s youth academy, Bonifazi will reportedly sign a new contract tying him to the Granata until 2024. He was brought back to Turin after two impressive loan spells with SPAL, with the club interested in him but Torino refusing to let the defender leave.
Bonifazi has already started this season strong, scoring two goals in five appearances for the Granata, helping them to join Juventus and Inter at the top of table with a perfect record after two games.
Despite coach Walter Mazzarri’s failure to guide Torino to the Europa League, he will also be offered a new contract with the club. The pair are expected to sign new contracts soon.
Apollo Heyes
