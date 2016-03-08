Torino boss hits out at Wolves for summer spending

Torino fell to a 3-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Turin last night in the first leg of their Europa League play-off match. Speaking to Sky Sport, Torino head coach Walter Mazzarri had this to say:



"​We started off a little contracted, maybe the boys felt it in a rather particular way. The team played a good game against a very strong team, who has the best weapon in the counterattack, with physically strong and structured players who exalt themselves on the counterattack. We needed a game with less apprehension and more looseness.



"​Quality differences? They have a lot of them, they have incredible resources, they sign players with a value of 40 million, it's normal to have very high quality. I believe it and I want the team to believe it with me, if we play as we know we can it's not over yet."



