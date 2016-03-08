Torino boss Mazzarri speaks about Nkoulou over refusal to play

Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou asked not to be played in the match between the Turin side and Sassuolo last night, amid reports linking him to fellow Serie A side Roma.

Speaking on the issue, Torino head coach Walter Mazzarri said the following: "N'Koulou? After playing in the Europa League I showed them defensive mistakes, he didn't even want to see the images and he replied that he wasn't there with his head and it was useless to summon him. I tried to call him back, even for the respect of his teammates. I can't force a player to play. Who replaced him made a great match. The president did everything to keep everyone, after the crazy second round it was right to confirm everyone. If N'Koulou wants to leave? You have to ask him."

