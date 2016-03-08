Torino, Cairo's position on the renewal of Mazzarri

06 December at 23:00
According to reports from Tuttosport, Cairo, president of Torino, is expected to put on stand-by the renewal of Walter Mazzarri . The technician is not fully respecting the expectations of the early season (via calciomercato).

Mazzarri was hired by Torino at the start of the 2017/18 campaign and has since taken charge of 78 fixtures, collecting 33 wins, drawing 23 and losing 22. 

