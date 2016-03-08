Torino, Cairo to meet with Mazzarri to discuss contract renewal

Now that the transfer market is closed, one of the main issues that Torino President Urbano Cairo will have to resolve is the one related to the renewal of coach Walter Mazzarri. The contract that binds the 57-year-old Tuscan coach to the Granata expires on June 30th, 2020.The will of Cairo is to keep the coach with Torino, considering the good work he’s put in with the club in his first year and a half in charge. For this reason, the two will meet and try to reach an agreement for a new contract for the coach. Mazzarri almost led Torino to the Europa League this season, a competition they haven’t played in since the 2014/15 season, however the Turin based side lost in the final qualification round against English side Wolves, a disappointing result for Mazzarri and his team. However, Cairo hasn’t reacted negatively to the failure, and instead still believes in the coach’s project for the club.Apollo Heyes