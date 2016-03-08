Torino challenge Milan for Genoa starlet

13 June at 17:45
After missing out to AC Milan in the race for Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic; Torino are now attempting to challenge the Rossoneri for another of their top targets.

This time, the Turin based club have turned their attention to Genoa starlet Christian Kouame; the young striker having been followed closely by the Rossoneri over the season just finished.

Torino president Urbano Cairo has made preliminary contacts with Kouame's representatives and, therefore, marks the intent of the club to pursue the forward this summer.

