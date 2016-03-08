Torino complete deal to sign Barcelona starlet and decide to sign €10m Chelsea man on a permanent deal
31 January at 16:10Torino are very active in these last hours of the transfer. After approximately a day of negotiations in Turin, the Granata have reached an agreement to sign Barcelona's young Spanish defender Alejandro Marcos. The talent will sign a three-year contract with an option to renew the agreement for another two years.
The director of the youth sector of Torino, Massimo Bava, has thus completed a quality signing after 24 consecutive hours of negotiations. The player will play in the Primavera team but will be followed extensively by Walter Mazzarri, with the prospect of inserting the player in training with the first team very soon.
Moreover, Torino are also convinced by the performances of Chelsea loanee Ola Aina and will, therefore, pay the agreed 10 million euros fee for the Nigerian defender, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. The 22-year-old has shown great growth in his first season in Serie A and the club is looking to bet on the player in the long run.
