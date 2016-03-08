Torino, De Silvestri begin negotiations for contract renewal
14 October at 13:40Italian Serie A outfit Torino and veteran full-back Lorenzo De Silvestri have begun discussions regarding the contract renewal, as per Tuttosport.
The 31-year-old’s current contract with the Turin-based outfit is set to expire in the summer next year.
As per the latest development, both parties are in discussion about the contract extension but things are not going as smoothly as it was expected.
The report stated that De Silvestri is eyeing a two-year deal whereas Torino are only looking to offer one-year extension.
