Torino, double setback for Granata defense
19 November at 19:20In today's training report (via Calciomercato.com), Torino reported a double injury to Brazilian central defender Lyanco and Uruguayan full-back Diego Laxalt. The first suffered an injury to the collateral ligament of the right knee, while the second suffered an injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh in Uruguay’s game against Argentina.
Lyanco situation: The examination and the instrumental tests performed on Lyanco at the Fornaca clinic showed an isolated lesion to the medial collateral ligament of the right knee. After a consultation with Dr. Misischi the granata medical staff opted for conservative treatment.
Laxalt situation: At the end of the match between Argentina and Uruguay on Monday evening, Torino full-back Diego Laxalt complained of pain in the right thigh. The tests he underwent today showed a myotendinous stretch in the rectus femoris. Prognosis will be evaluated according to clinical evolution.
Finally, personalized training for Kevin Bonifazi and physical therapies for Spaniard Iago Falque.
@MaaxiAngelo
