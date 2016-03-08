Torino, Falque and Verdi train with team whilst Zaza works separately

Torino restarting their training sessions today in preparation for their upcoming game against Lecce. The afternoon session today at the Stadio Filadelfia was equally split between the athletics and technical program. For new arrival Simone Verdi, the former Napoli forward, attended his first training session under his new coach Walter Mazzarri. 22-year-old winger Simone Edera, who was linked with a move away from the Granata in the summer before the deal fell through, and Iago Falque trained partially with their team-mates, although 28-year-old striker Simone Zaza trained separately. Tomorrow there will be another afternoon session at the Stadio Filadelfia.Torino are currently one of the three undefeated teams in the league after the first two game days, alongside Juventus and Inter, with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atalanta and a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo, however they missed out on the Europa League after a last round disappointment to Premier League side Wolves.Apollo Heyes