Torino find agreement with Roma; Bruno Peres' 'yes' missing
06 June at 19:45
Torino remain optimistic in their pursuit of Bruno Peres, having found an agreement in principle with Roma.
The Brazilian fullback would arrive from Rome on loan with a right of redemption set at €8m, €5m less than what Roma paid for the player. However, the player's consent is still missing, although negotiations are in full swing with the fullback.
