Torino, former Milan coach Gattuso on list of coaches to replace Mazzarri
21 October at 18:00Torino are considering replacing head coach Walter Mazzarri with former Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso, according to a report today from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Granata management are unconvinced by Mazzarri’s guidance of the team so far this season, with their 1-0 loss against Udinese yesterday leaving them 10th in the league table after eight games.
Gattuso, who left the Rossoneri by mutual consent at the end of last season despite a fifth-place finish, has been the target of a number of clubs across Italy, such as Sampdoria and Genoa. However, he has not given any indication that he will rush into a new job, instead taking time to pick the perfect club.
Following his replacement Marco Giampaolo’s dismissal after the Rossoneri’s poor start to the season, there were rumours that Gattuso would return to Milan after only a few months away, but in the end of the Rossoneri decided to hire former Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli instead.
Apollo Heyes
