In fact, the player himself refused to rule out a move this summer after Torino's loss to Roma this Saturday.

"There are still 12 days left of the transfer market in Spain, but we will see. We will have to make a decision," said Falque.

Sevilla have previously offered €15m for the winger, which was rejected by Torino. However, given that the player seemingly wants to leave, the offer could be re-evaluated.

Iago Falque could be on his way out of Torino as La Liga side Sevilla are calling for his services.