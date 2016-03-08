Torino interested in Dutch defender Ouwejan

After being the protagonist of AZ Alkmaar’s victory against Mariupol in the return leg of the third preliminary round of the Europa League, fullback Thomas Ouwejan spoke about Torino’s interest in him. The 23-year-old Dutch defender has played with AZ Alkmaar since 2015, impressing in both attacking and defensive roles. Here are his words to Dutch portal AZ Fanpage: “There is still interest on the part of Torino in me, but at the moment it has not yet materialized with an offer. Now I'm concentrating on AZ, but if this interest were to turn into something concrete, I would make my assessments. At this moment I do not know what will happen in Italy, the football market will close later. It's certainly nice to know that Torino is interested in me".





Apollo Heyes