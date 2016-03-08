Torino interested in Milan’s Laxalt: report

laxalt, milan, calcia, concentrato, 2018/19
02 June at 09:40
Italian Serie A club Torino are reportedly interested in acquiring services of AC Milan’s winger Diego Laxalt.

According to Tuttosport, the Toro are keeping an eye on the situation of the Brazilian attacker in Milan and will make a contact sometime soon.

The 26-year-old had a poor time with the Rossoneri during the 2018-19 season, where he could only make 14 league appearances and was not involved in a single goal.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Torino
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.