Torino interested in Milan’s Laxalt: report
02 June at 09:40Italian Serie A club Torino are reportedly interested in acquiring services of AC Milan’s winger Diego Laxalt.
According to Tuttosport, the Toro are keeping an eye on the situation of the Brazilian attacker in Milan and will make a contact sometime soon.
The 26-year-old had a poor time with the Rossoneri during the 2018-19 season, where he could only make 14 league appearances and was not involved in a single goal.
