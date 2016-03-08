Torino interested in Watford midfielder

29 June at 11:35
Torino, to the surprise of many and perhaps even themselves, will be featuring in the Europa League next season. This comes after AC Milan have been excluded from the tournament after coming to an agreement with the CAS about their place in the competition.

Now, Torino are interested in using this newfound status to try and sign Watford midfielder and former Palermo man Roberto Pereyra, who Walter Mazzarri views as a potential signing for the side ahead of the new Serie A season.

