Torino and Juventus will face off in the Turin-derby on the match day 11 of the Italian Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday.The home side will be coming in this match as underdogs as they’ve only managed to register 11 points from the first 10 league matches.Torino’s recent form is being pretty poor as well as they’ve suffered three defeats and only managed to register one win in last six matches in the league competition.On the other hand, Juventus will be coming in the match as firm favourites as they are currently placed on the top of the table with 26 points and are the only unbeaten team in the league competition.In their previous six league outings, the Old Lady have registered five wins whereas one match ended as a draw.You can catch all the action of the match through our widget on this page.