Torino, late deal for Verdi shut down Millico's move to Chievo

Torino’s last-minute purchase on Simone Verdi from Napoli had a negative effect on one of their teenage talents. 19-year-old Vincenzo Millico was supposed to make a move to Serie B side Chievo Verona, but the transfer couldn’t be finalised until the Granata had secured Verdi from the Neapolitans and due to their lateness of the transfer, the market closed before Millico had the chance to make the move. The talented teenager was then forced to look abroad to Spain and France for a new club, due to the fact that their transfer windows closed later than Italy’s one, however a move never materialised.The player and his agent then exploded with anger toward Torino’s President Urbano Cairo, whose last-minute business in the window affected Millico’s future. Now the teenager is forced to remain in Turin until the winter transfer window in January, disappointing for the player who so far has only four first team appearances for the side.Apollo Heyes