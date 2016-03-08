Torino, Laxalt keen to impress Mazzarri tonight against Milan
26 September at 16:15Torino defender Diego Laxalt is keen to impress the club’s management tonight in their game against Milan, according to Calciomercato.com, with the defender facing up against his former club.
Laxalt moved to Torino this summer from the Rossoneri on a loan deal with an option to buy, but the 26-year-old is hoping to impress coach Walter Mazzarri and others at the Granata in order to convince the club to redeem his loan at the end of the season.
So far this season Laxalt has gotten off to a slow start with Torino, failing to start for the club and only playing 46 minutes across three appearances for the Turin based club. Tonight’s game against Milan, the club who sent him on loan, is the perfect opportunity to start convincing Mazzarri of his abilities.
Last season Laxalt made 29 appearances for the Rossoneri, although only 13 of those appearances featured him in the starting eleven.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments