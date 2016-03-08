Torino lead Napoli and Lazio in race for Spal wing-back Lazzari
01 May at 20:45According to what has been reported by TorinoGranata, Torino lead Napoli and Lazio in the race for SPAL wing-back Manuel Lazzari. Lazzari has had a strong season with the Ferrara club this season and is justly a target of some of the European-contending teams within Italy's top flight.
Reportedly, Torino are ready to make a €18-20m bid for the Italian as they attempt to snatch him from under the noses of both Napoli and Lazio. Lazio have been watching Lazzari for some time, interested in making him a part of their future set up. Reports had stated that the club were prepared to offer Davide de Gennaro to Spal as part of the deal, as well as letting the club extend the loan of Alessandro Murgia, who spent the past season on loan from the Biancocelesti.
