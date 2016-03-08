Yesterday, negotiations to bring Barreca from Torino to Monaco accelerated. Therefore, a transfer for the young fullback is increasingly likely, with Monaco willing to conclude a deal very soon. Torino's manager, Mazzarri, has been informed that he will not have Barecca at his disposal next season, as there is an agreement in principle

Only the last details will have to be resolved with Monaco, who will pay between €10-12m for Barreca, without the inclusion of a technical counterpart as first discussed. The deal can be closed very soon and an announcement is imminent.

Barreca played only six games last season after struggling with an injury, but has great potential to become a very good left-back. With Monaco, he could take the step needed to really prove his quality.