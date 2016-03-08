Torino, loan exchange on the table with Atalanta for young talents

01 September at 15:15
According to Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com, Torino and Atalanta are thinking about an exchange of loans between 20-year-old Gambian forward Musa Barrow and 22-year-old Italian winger Simone Edera. The two sides will meet tonight in Bergamo for the second game day of the season but are hoping to trade the players on loan for this season. Barrow arrived in Bergamo last season and made 33 league appearances for la Dea, scoring four goals in the process, whilst Edera came up through Torino’s youth system.

Apollo Heyes

