Torino, Lyanco hopes to start against Sampdoria
18 September at 19:15Walter Mazzarri is likely to send out a different starting eleven than he did in Torino’s 2-1 defeat to Lecce on Monday, and according to Calciomercato.com, Lyanco is hoping for a starting spot.
22-year-old Brazilian defender Lyanco suffered a muscle problem earlier in the summer that saw him becoming the only Torino defender to have missed every available game in both the championship and the preliminary rounds of the Europa League.
Lyanco joined the Granata from Sao Paulo in 2017 but has never fully settled in Turin, only making six league appearances in his two seasons with the club, spending half of last season on loan with Bologna, where he made 13 league appearances and scored one goal for the Rossoblu.
Torino will head to Genoa on Sunday to face a struggling Sampdoria, who currently sit bottom of the table after failing to pick up a single point in their opening three games of the season, with losses to Lazio, Sassuolo and Napoli.
Apollo Heyes
