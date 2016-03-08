Torino, Mazzarri: 'Belotti is like Cavani..'

10 March at 19:20
Walter Mazzarri spoke to Sky Sport after the Frosinone vs Torino game, here is what he had to say: 'I didn't like our first half but we did well as the game went on. We needed to win today and we did so. Belotti? He has been doing very well and we knew that the goals would come. I think Mancini should surely call him up with the National side. I have been working with Belotti on certain details in his game like I did with Cavani...'. More to come...

