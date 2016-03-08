Torino, Mazzarri: 'Focused on my own club, Conte doing great things'

The results are often children of the performances, in the last two games a lot of the last year's team has been seen again. As those who stayed here in these fifteen days, I expect a performance like the last two and, in some respects, also something better”.The former Inter boss Mazzarri then spoke of Verdi and Berenguer: "He is one of the fittest, he showed it also in Brescia. Tomorrow is one of the players who could start the game or maybe it will be a game in progress. Verdi has to think only about playing well and helping the team, not the value of his card. This is not useful in football. In Brescia in the first half he did well, then in the second half he dropped off."The technician then talked about his relationship with Antonio Conte: "Once, when I was still at Reggina, it was said that the coaches who got so upset on the bench were not a great team. Conte has made an extraordinary career, he is said to be a great worker. There is mutual respect but when we are facing each other we try to do the good of our team”.The Granata coach also has a past on the bench of Inter. "With Inter no retribution - Now I only think of facing Inter, which is one of the strongest teams in our league, the numbers speak for themselves."Mazzarri finally commented about the injured players: "I don't think Millico is a serious injury, even Laxalt today he ran so I think he could be back soon. Those of Lyanco and Falque, on the other hand, are more serious injuries, I believe the defender is out for a few months. Bonifazi, on the other hand, is the one closest to recovery."