Torino, Mazzarri: ‘Give coaches chance to call for VAR’
04 October at 16:45Earlier this week, Torino president Urbano Cairo was quoted as saying that he thinks that head coaches should be given the opportunity to call for VAR during a match; if they believe an error has been made. This came to light after a string of questionable refereeing decisions in a whole host of matches over the past few weeks.
Now, Torino head coach Walter Mazzarri has had his say on the idea of VAR being able to be called by coaches like himself, speaking on the eve of Torino’s home game against Frosinone in Serie A tomorrow evening:
“The Cairo proposal to give coaches the chance to call the Var? It would be very useful, in light of what happened in the last games I would be in favour of it. If there is an oversight on the part of the referee that is noticed by the bench, it would be right for it to be pointed out. I think the Var could help. Speaking of changes in the rules, I also asked the federation for the fourth substitution rule.”
