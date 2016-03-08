Torino, Mazzarri is convinced by Lyanco and will start him against Udinese
17 October at 20:00Torino coach Walter Mazzarri is reportedly keen on the performances of 22-year-old Brazilian defender Lyanco and will start him in the Granata’s upcoming game against Udinese, according to Calciomercato.com.
The player missed the club’s start to the season due to muscular problems, but after an unconvincing start to the season in the games against Sampdoria and Milan, he was benched for their game against Parma. However, his impressive defensive capabilities against Napoli have convinced Mazzarri to place more truth in the defender and he is almost certain to start in their upcoming game.
At the moment it’s not certain whether the Torino coach will opt for the usual three-man defence, or the four-man defence that impressed against Napoli. Despite that, it is certain that Lyanco will feature alongside Nicolas Nkoulou and Armando Izzo in front of Italian goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.
The player is contracted to Torino in 2022, joining the club in 2017 from Brazilian side Sao Paulo.
Apollo Heyes
