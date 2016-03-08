Torino, Mazzarri: 'The three defenders did well against Sampdoria'

25 September at 22:00
Torino coach Walter Mazzarri defended his defensive trio tonight in a press conference via Calciomercato.com ahead of the club’s game against Milan tomorrow.
 
"The three defenders did well against Sampdoria, although during the game there was some mistakes."
 
Mazzarri’s side lost 1-0 away to the Ligurian club last week with a goal from Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini proving to be the only thing separating the two sides.
 
Again the Rossoneri tomorrow, Mazzarri confirmed the three defenders ahead of goalkeeper Salvatore Sigiru: Armando Izzo, Lyanco and Glesion Bremer, the same three defenders the Granata played against Sampdoria last week.

