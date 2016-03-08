Torino, Mazzarri to play winger in place of true forward against Atalanta

31 August at 09:30
The injury suffered by Simone Zaza against Wolverhampton Wanderers will force coach Walter Mazzarri to review the attack of his Torino squad ahead of tomorrow’s game against Torino. The number 11 isn’t the only attacker unavailable, as 29-year-old Spanish forward Iago Falque is also injured due to an ankle injury suffered at the end of July in a pre-season Europa League qualifier against Debrecen.
 
To join Andrea Belotti in attack against Atalanta (with Belotti now being the only true forward available to Mazzarri at the moment) will be 24-year-old Spanish winger Alejandro Berenguer, who will play in a hybrid position between a trequartista and a second striker, a role in which he has previously played on a few occasions last season. Torino will be hoping for a win against the Bergamaschi side to help forget against the side’s failure to qualify for the Europa League after losing to Wolves earlier this week.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Torino

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.