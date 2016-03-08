Torino, Mazzarri to play winger in place of true forward against Atalanta

The injury suffered by Simone Zaza against Wolverhampton Wanderers will force coach Walter Mazzarri to review the attack of his Torino squad ahead of tomorrow’s game against Torino. The number 11 isn’t the only attacker unavailable, as 29-year-old Spanish forward Iago Falque is also injured due to an ankle injury suffered at the end of July in a pre-season Europa League qualifier against Debrecen.To join Andrea Belotti in attack against Atalanta (with Belotti now being the only true forward available to Mazzarri at the moment) will be 24-year-old Spanish winger Alejandro Berenguer, who will play in a hybrid position between a trequartista and a second striker, a role in which he has previously played on a few occasions last season. Torino will be hoping for a win against the Bergamaschi side to help forget against the side’s failure to qualify for the Europa League after losing to Wolves earlier this week.Apollo Heyes