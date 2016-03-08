Torino, Mazzarri to tinker with defence ahead of clash against Napoli
04 October at 21:00Torino coach Walter Mazzarri will be forced to change his three-man defence ahead of the club’s game against Napoli on Sunday, according to Calciomercato.com.
The Italian coach will have to do without disqualified defender Gleison Bremer, who was sent off after 29 minutes in the Granata’s 3-2 defeat to Parma last week. Therefore, one of Koffi Djidji, Lyanco or Kevin Bonifazi will replace the 22-year-old Brazilian.
Formerly exiled Nicolas Nkoulou returned to the squad for the first time this season in the club’s defeat to Parma, meaning he is all but confirmed to start against Napoli this weekend as well. Armando Izzo will also be in the starting eleven alongside Nkoulou. So far, the favourite to start alongside Izzo and Nkoulou is Djidji.
The 26-year-old Ivorian defender has appeared in all but one league game for Torino since the start of this season, but has struggled for a spot on the starting eleven, appearing as a substitute in three of his five league appearances for his new club.
