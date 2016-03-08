Torino, Mazzarri: "We have to win on every pitch"

Tomorrow Torino will be playing against Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the return leg of their third preliminary round match of the Europe League. Torino won the first game at home 5-0, giving some breathing room to Walter Mazzarri and his men. From the stadium in Minsk, Mazzarri hosted a press conference to discuss the game and his team. Here are his words: "Tomorrow we can’t think about the first game, just like in the previous round against Debrecen. If we want to improve and create a good mentality, we have to try to win on all pitch."



Then, Mazzarri spoke about the formation: “Turnover? You play once a week and a base squad is not necessary. But since I have important players, I need to improve everyone's situation, so there may be a couple of changes compared to last Thursday. Zaza on notice? It doesn't affect me; he has to be able to handle these situations. I don't like to do these calculations".



Then on Izzo, Djidji and Aina: "Generally speaking, the team has proved to be fine, but I always expect growth. Izzo? I wanted to bring him because it's a special moment with several weaknesses: his condition and Djidji's will be evaluated today and then we will decide. Aina? If it takes about thirty minutes, he can play them. He's back in good shape.”



Finally, Mazzarri also spoke of Millico and Rauti: "Millico and Rauti? They are making exponential improvements. If I have the chance to use them, I will be very happy. But in any case, I know that I can count on them".



Apollo Heyes