Torino, Milan hope Laxalt finds success in Turin
18 September at 23:45After arriving in Turin in the last few days of the transfer window, Torino midfielder Diego Laxalt has so far only featured briefly for the Granata since the start of the season. However, according to Calciomercato.com, the 26-year-old Uruguayan could start for Torino in their upcoming game against Sampdoria on Sunday.
Laxalt’s former club Milan are also hoping the midfielder finds success in Turin, as the deal agreed with Torino for the player was a loan with an option to buy set at €11.5m, but President Urbano Cairo will only exercise this clause if he believes that the player has impressed coach Walter Mazzarri enough this season.
Last season with Milan Laxalt failed to play consistently, managing 29 appearances throughout the season but only 1276 minutes, numbers that the player will be hoping to build upon this season with Mazzarri’s Torino. Torino are currently tied for fourth place after a strong start to the season.
Apollo Heyes
