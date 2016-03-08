Torino-Milan: Probable line-ups

Torino and Milan will conclude the fifth round of Serie A this evening as they take on each other at 21:00. The two teams are sitting on six points in the standings, meaning they are both in need of a win. Down below are the predicted line-ups for the clash.Sirigu; Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer; De Silvestri, Baselli, Rincon, Laxalt; Berenguer, Verdi; Belotti.Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Suso; Piatek, Leao.