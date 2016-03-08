Torino-Milan: Probable line-ups

26 September at 10:45
Torino and Milan will conclude the fifth round of Serie A this evening as they take on each other at 21:00. The two teams are sitting on six points in the standings, meaning they are both in need of a win. Down below are the predicted line-ups for the clash.

Torino (3-4-2-1): Sirigu; Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer; De Silvestri, Baselli, Rincon, Laxalt; Berenguer, Verdi; Belotti. 

Milan (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Suso; Piatek, Leao.

For more news, visit our homepage. ​

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Torino

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.