Torino, Nkoulou remains despite attempts to force move

With the closure of the transfer window providing many shocks, one which may have fallen off the radar for many is the fact that Nicolas Nkoulou remained at Torino, as President Urbano Cairo had anticipated over the last few days. The 29-year-old defender attempted to force a move away from the club and has self-excluded himself from the squad since the start of the league. The player will now have to apologise to his teammates and coach Walter Mazzarri if he wants to return to the pitch, otherwise he will remain excluded until the end of the season.With his dream of a transfer away being postponed, it’s likely that the defender will not stay with Torino for much longer and will likely see a move in the January transfer window instead. The player has been with Torino since 2017 after initially arriving on loan from Lyon, with his contract expiring in 2021.Apollo Heyes