Torino, Nkoulou returns after more than a month exile from squad
30 September at 23:00Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou played for Torino tonight for the first time since late August due to his self-imposed exile, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 29-year-old Cameroonian defender last played for Torino against Wolves in the Europa League playoffs on August 22nd, more than a month ago. Following that game, the player exiled himself from the squad in an attempt to force a move away from the Granata.
However, no convincing offers arrived for Nkoulou and he remained with the club. However, coach Walter Mazzarri forced him to apologise to the club and his teammates for his unprofessional behaviour and left him out of the Granata’s squad for the first five games of the club’s season.
The player returned to the pitch tonight against Parma, hoping that this whole episode is behind him. He joined Torino from Lyon in 2018 after spending a season on loan with the club. He has made 74 league appearances since his arrival.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments