Torino, Nkoulou situation could affect future of Bonifazi
29 August at 11:15Kevin Bonifazi is getting closer and closer to staying in Turin. After rejecting the interests of SPAL and Fiorentina, Torino has now also rejected an offer from Sassuolo. According to Calciomercato.com, the Neroverdi offered the Granata €10m for the 23-year-old Italian defender, but it was rejected swiftly by the Turin based club.
Torino President Urbano Cairo is only willing to sell Bonifazi for an offer of at least €15m, but another situation could affect the possible departure of the defender. 29-year-old Cameroonian defender Nicolas Nkoulou, who arrived at Torino last summer, is rumoured to have requested a transfer away from Turin and the player missed the games against Wolves and Sassuolo, leading to anger from the Granata management. Cairo said that the player “must apologise” and added that now “he remains with us”. If Nkoulou does force a move, Torino are likely to decline any offers for Bonifazi.
Apollo Heyes
