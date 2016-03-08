Torino not confident of Nzonzi’s arrival in January
10 October at 09:20Italian Serie A outfit Torino are not confident about the arrival of midfielder Steven Nzonzi in the January transfer window.
The 30-year-old is currently playing for Turkish club Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Serie A outfit AS Roma.
It is believed that the former Stoke City midfielder is unhappy with his stay in Turkey and would like to move to another club.
However, due to Torino’s history with the Rome-based outfit, Toro’s hierarchy are not confident of getting the deal done in January.
