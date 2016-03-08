Torino, Official: Mazzarri has mutually terminated his contract with the club

Torino and their coach Walter Mazzarri have parted ways today after the club’s 4-0 loss to Lecce on Sunday.The Granata are currently 12th in the league and have lost their last three league games in a row, losing 4-0 to Lecce last weekend, 4-2 to AC Milan in the Coppa Italia, a 7-0 loss to Atalanta and a 2-1 loss to Sassuolo.Mazzarri reached an agreement with the club’s management to mutually terminate his contract. Torino are now looking for a replacement to take over on the bench.Apollo Heyes