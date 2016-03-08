Torino, Official: Moreno Longo is the new head coach

Moreno Longo allenatore del Torino

Former Frosinone coach Moreno Longo is the new coach of Torino, according to an official announcement by the club.The 43-year-old Italian was most recently the coach of Frosinone, guiding them to promotion up to Serie A in the 2017/18 season. He worked as the coach of the Granata’s Primavera team for four years earlier in his career.Torino are currently 12th in the league table after 22 games, losing their last three league games in a row.Apollo Heyes