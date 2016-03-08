Torino, Parigini returns to squad training
18 September at 19:30There was good news for Torino coach Walter Mazzarri today, after Vittorio Parigini returned to parts of squad training today after suffering from injury, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old Italian forward suffered from muscle problems and was forced to miss Torino’s 2-1 loss to Lecce earlier this week on Monday, the Granata’s first loss of the season.
Parigini has failed to appear for Torino so far this season, first with groin issues and then the muscle injury. Last season the Italian forward made 18 appearances for the side but failed to contribute to any goals in that time.
23-year-old Serbian midfielder Saša Lukić, who has been suffering from calf problems since his commitments to the Serbian national team, completed some personalised training today, but is likely to miss Torino’s upcoming game against Sampdoria.
Walter Mazzarri’s team got off to a perfect start to the season after two games, winning both their opening fixtures, before disappointing earlier in the week in their 2-1 loss to Lecce.
Apollo Heyes
