Torino pay respect to victims on 70th anniversary of Superga

70 years ago today, the greatest Calcio team ever perished in a tragic plane crash. Its called the Superga tragedy- one of the darkest moments in Italian football history.



After both sides and fans of both Juventus and Torino paid respect to those who fell in the crash 70 years ago, Il Toro fans paid tribute and homage to the cemetery in the city.



People from River Plate and Fiorentina were also present, as everyone paid their respect to those who met their fates on that dark day in 1949.



Like every year at 5:03 today, the current skipper of the side will read out names of all those died in the accident.





