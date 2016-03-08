Torino, positive contacts with potential Mazzarri replacement have taken place: the details
03 February at 10:30Torino’s management are working hard to find a replacement for outgoing coach Walter Mazzarri, with contacts across the evening taking place with a potential option, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Mazzarri is set to be dismissed after a nightmarish eight days for the Granata, that has seen them lose 7-0 to Atalanta, 4-2 to AC Milan and 4-0 to Lecce yesterday. After two years in the role, the coach is set to be dismissed.
The top name to replace him, the report highlights, is 43-year-old Italian coach Moreno Longo. There was positive contact between the coach and Torino’s management, with some conversations already taking place after the heavy defeat to Atalanta last weekend. The former Frosinone and Pro Vercelli coach previously was in charge of Torino’s Primavera squad for four years between 2012 to 2016.
Torino are currently 12th in the league after 22 games, sitting five points behind 6th place Cagliari.
Apollo Heyes
