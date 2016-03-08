Torino pres. Cairo: ‘Coaches should be allowed to call for VAR’
02 October at 21:10After Torino were denied a goal against Udinese, the penalty awarded to Fiorentina against Atalanta and the goal not disallowed for Bologna at Udinese, critics of VAR are starting to show again – calling for adjustments to be made. One such critic is Torino president Urbano Cairo; clearly unhappy with Torino’s disallowed goal.
Cairo revealed at Milan Soccer City that “I think it would be right, as they do for example in volleyball or other sports, to give the opportunity to call for the VAR. We have to use it more, we have to give at least an opportunity for coaches to call the intervention of the VAR.”
“I've always considered the VAR a very positive technological innovation for football - continued the president of Turin - then, after the World Cup, with the new rules that have introduced to limit it, I started to think that instead it could not be the right tool if used in a partial way and not on all occasions when there is no clarity.
“There should be more use of the VAR.”
