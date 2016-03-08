Torino pres. Cairo: 'Milan must respect the same rules as everyone else'

04 July at 11:45
Torino president Urbano Cairo has given an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport, in which he discussed AC Milan's exclusion from the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League, as part of a discussion on the current spirit amongst the camp at his club.

"The mood? There is satisfaction for the excellent last championship: 63 points and prestigious victories with teams that preceded us, Atalanta, Inter, Milan. In the last 15 years, those who have received 63 points have never remained outside Europe. Fate has put us back in. I'm sorry for Milan, as a kid I was supporting Milan and Toro, but if you run for the same goal, just respect the same rules and you must be able to manage the same resources."

